Binance USD Achieves Market Cap of $173.61 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Binance USD has a market cap of $173.61 million and approximately $51.95 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.98 or 0.05042561 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033193 BTC.

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

