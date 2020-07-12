BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. 473,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,726. The company has a market capitalization of $416.69 million, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.75. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $206,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,464,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,666 shares of company stock worth $1,355,564. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 966,651 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 864,756 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth $5,049,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth $2,861,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 451,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.