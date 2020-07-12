BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $3.36 million and $56,020.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.19 or 0.05069563 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033462 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,999,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

