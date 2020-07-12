BitCoen (BEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,226.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. BitCoen has a market cap of $41,588.65 and approximately $7,226.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.01859434 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006179 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001664 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,251.82 or 0.99696169 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

