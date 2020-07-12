Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,834.07

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $20,834.07 and approximately $77,557.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00500037 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015002 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003700 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 848.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003693 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004091 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.