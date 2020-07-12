Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,347.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

