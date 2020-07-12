Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $186.16 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $952.68 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, WazirX, Bitrue and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00116039 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 345.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,458,258 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinsuper, DragonEX, IDAX, BX Thailand, Korbit, Upbit, Bitbns, YoBit, BigONE, Bitkub, Cobinhood, Kucoin, OKEx, Poloniex, Hotbit, Huobi, FCoin, MBAex, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Indodax, CoinEx, Bittrex, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Bitrue, WazirX, Kraken, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, CoinZest, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, CoinBene, Bibox, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Coinbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.