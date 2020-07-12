Bitcore Market Cap Reaches $3.49 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $523.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Exrates and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,280.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.59 or 0.02592541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.77 or 0.02562207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00484730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00752195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00070529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00607651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,346,929 coins and its circulating supply is 17,845,970 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, QBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.