BitRewards Hits One Day Volume of $142.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. BitRewards has a market cap of $33,003.75 and approximately $142.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00500083 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 848.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003693 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003442 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About BitRewards

BIT is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

