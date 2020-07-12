BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0119

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $10,922.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00751649 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004059 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1,477.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 274,799,492 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

