BLAST (BLAST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,658.76

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $36,658.76 and $25.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BLAST has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 44,277,231 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.