Blocknet Price Up 6% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $14,073.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00013475 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,949,934 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

