Blur (BLUR) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Blur has a market cap of $146,896.66 and approximately $51,401.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.02007700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00116621 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 5,992,501 coins and its circulating supply is 5,632,501 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

