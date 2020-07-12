BMO Capital Markets Boosts Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $501.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $346.00 to $501.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $370.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.00. Msci has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $379.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Msci will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

