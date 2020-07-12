BOScoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $875,862.83 and $109,312.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

