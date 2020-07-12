BQT (BQTX) Market Cap Tops $2.03 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One BQT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. In the last week, BQT has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. BQT has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $293.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.19 or 0.05069563 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033462 BTC.

About BQT

BQT is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,304,737 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.