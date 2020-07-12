Bread Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Bread has a total market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $663,322.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.05057117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033381 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

