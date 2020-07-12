Brokerages Anticipate Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post -$1.63 EPS

Brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.51). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($6.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($4.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%.

Several research firms have commented on ALBO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

ALBO traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.14. 78,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,319,000 after acquiring an additional 476,190 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 492,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,589 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 255,809 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 243,670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,124 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

