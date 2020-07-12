Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21).

Several equities analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 501,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,863. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,716,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,398,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $340,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

