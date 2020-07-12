Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $19.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $23.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

PAG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.89. 297,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.