Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. 628,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

