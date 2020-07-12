Burst (BURST) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $91,415.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,098,174,306 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

