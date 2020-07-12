Bytom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53.52 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 57.6% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $121.77 million and approximately $53.52 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00484730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,604,323,912 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,038,981 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

