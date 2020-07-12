Canaccord Genuity Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $700.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $565.64.

REGN opened at $620.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $604.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $655.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.79, for a total transaction of $422,106.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,209,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,087 shares of company stock valued at $126,288,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

