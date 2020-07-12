CCUniverse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $186.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $6,914.53 and $186.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 714,607,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,577,441 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

