CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35,002.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $35,002.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.05051799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033220 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

