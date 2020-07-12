Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.0786 on Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $70.81 million and approximately $75,549.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.27 or 0.05046045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033242 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 901,103,804 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars.

