Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $6.16 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00066380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Coinbase, OKEx and COSS. Chainlink has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $414.23 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.02006380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00192078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001022 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00116403 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 361.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020369 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, COSS, Gate.io, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.