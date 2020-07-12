Civic Reaches Market Cap of $19.41 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Civic has a total market cap of $19.41 million and $7.65 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, Binance and Vebitcoin. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.21 or 0.01995706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00191899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001037 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117097 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, Poloniex, Binance, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Kyber Network, OKEx, ABCC, Upbit, Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, Livecoin, GOPAX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

