CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $891,086.21 and $21,909.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006758 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000512 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,477,983 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

