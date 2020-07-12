Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $461.23 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $461.23 million and approximately $60.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $180.08 or 0.01946289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002030 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000497 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

