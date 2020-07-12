Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.76 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. Constellation has a total market cap of $12.76 million and $221,421.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.05051799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033220 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

