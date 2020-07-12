Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.