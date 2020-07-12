Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) PT Raised to $73.00

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLGX. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point upgraded Corelogic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at $2,464,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 150,940 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.