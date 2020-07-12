Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OFC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

OFC opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

