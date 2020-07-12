Craig Hallum Raises Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $100.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.