CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading Up 24.4% This Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $249,630.89 and $35,216.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.