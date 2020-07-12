CrypticCoin (CRYP) Trading 44.3% Lower Over Last Week

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $474,084.54 and approximately $3,629.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00608402 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00108015 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078863 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.