Crypto Sports Trading Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $494,124.42 and $220.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00500193 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003644 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 850.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003694 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004094 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,882,325 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

