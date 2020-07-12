CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $2.13 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00485859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,290.58 or 1.00080409 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004666 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

