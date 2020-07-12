DA Davidson Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smartsheet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,884,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,306,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,570 shares of company stock valued at $28,507,938 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 196.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.