DAPS Coin (DAPS) One Day Volume Hits $379,901.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, SWFT, txbit.io and Bitbox. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $379,901.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.36 or 0.05037543 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017884 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033259 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, txbit.io, Bitbox, STEX and SWFT. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

