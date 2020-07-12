Databroker Price Tops $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $9,083.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.05057117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033381 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.