Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth $519,094,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 9.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,454,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,541,000 after buying an additional 1,156,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $76,009,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 316.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,623,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 3,514,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 877.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,515,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after buying an additional 4,053,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.