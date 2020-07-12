DeVault Achieves Market Capitalization of $102,423.76 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. DeVault has a total market cap of $102,423.76 and approximately $65.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002494 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 295,209,068 coins and its circulating supply is 250,773,246 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

