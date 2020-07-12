DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.44.
DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.
