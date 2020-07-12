DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.44.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.80.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

