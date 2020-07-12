Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $21,786.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00500176 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031427 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015949 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015006 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 392.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003694 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003535 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004084 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

