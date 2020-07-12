DigixDAO Price Tops $46.59 on Top Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $46.59 or 0.00503598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, Binance and BigONE. DigixDAO has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $419,971.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.01985208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00193208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066831 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 181,573 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Liqui, OKEx, Radar Relay, Binance, AirSwap, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, BigONE, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.