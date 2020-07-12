DraftCoin (DFT) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $42,105.78 and approximately $5.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.