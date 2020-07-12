Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $929,433.43

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $929,433.43 and approximately $921.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.36 or 0.05037543 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017884 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

